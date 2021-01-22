“On day 4, we realized this war will be worse than April 2016”

At the start of the Second Artsakh War, Artyom Arevikyan had already been serving as an army conscript for eight months. He recalls his comrades making jokes on their way to the frontline, in an attempt to overcome anxiety and fear. In the first few days of the war, he wondered whether this would be similar to the Four-Day War in April 2016. But on the fourth day, he realized the situation was much worse.

Artyom is currently undergoing treatment at the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center. He is certain that he will recover fully and continue his studies.

CIVILNET