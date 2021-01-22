Armenians request Larnaca authorities to rename the street called Grey Wolves

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus has applied to the Larnaca City Hall, requesting to rename the street called BOZ KURT (Gray Wolves).

The reasons for the request for name change were presented to the Deputy Mayor.

The Deputy Mayor promised that the issue would be examined by the Municipal Council.

The Armenian National Commission will closely monitor the process and inform the community.

The ultranationalist Grey Wolves group is linked to a top ally of the Turkish president and is seen as a militant wing of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which is allied with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Turkish parliament.

The Grey Wolves was a nickname given to members of a fringe Turkish movement that emerged in the 1960s and 1970s.

The group was recently outlawed in France after its members desecrated the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Lyon.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu