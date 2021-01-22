Armenian Minister of Economy visits Iran to discuss perspectives of cooperation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The delegation led by the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan left for the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 22 to discuss the prospects of developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials, representatives of the Armenian community, Armenian businessmen and exporters are planned. Visits to a number of enterprises, companies and organizations are expected.

In particular, the Armenian Minister of Economy will have meetings with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Mines; the Minister of Economy and Finance; the Minister of Energy and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran, the Chairman of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

