Actress Maro Ajemian Passed Away

LOS ANGELES – Marie “Maro” Ajemian, a Californian actress and school finance director, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, succumbing to an aggressive cancer.

Born in Jerusalem on September 21, 1955, she moved with her family at a young age to Beirut, where she graduated the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Tarouhi Hagopian Girls School. She worked for a period of time in Jeddah. In 1981, she moved to the United States.

She was a member of the AGBU Ardavast Theater Group, which became the Satamian Theatre Company, and acted with many other Armenian theatrical groups. She has appeared in 13 plays, 2 operettas, 2 professional plays and a film. She performed stand-up comedy because she believed that “laughter is the cure.”

She was a longtime member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association as well as the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party.

Maro was well liked for her humor and warm personality. Her love for her family and the Armenian people and culture were well known. She left behind her husband Hratch; son Ara; daughter Salpie and son-in-law Vahe Rupchian and their children Shant, Aren and Vahan; brother Ohan and wife Yvonne Yergainharsian and children, Sona and Nayiri; brother Koko Yergainharsian; and members of the Ajemian, Yergainharsian, Rupchian, Arakelian, Melkonian, Demirjian, Balian, Dawani, Hovhanessian and Kupelian families.

Funeral services, followed by interment, were held on January 5, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator