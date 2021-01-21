Rep. Manoogian appointed Minority Vice Chair of House Committee on Energy

LANSING — Today, Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell) appointed State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) to serve as Minority Vice Chair of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy for the 101st Legislature. In response, Rep. Manoogian released the following statement:

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve as Minority Vice Chair for the Committee on Energy,” said Rep. Manoogian. “Michigan has an opportunity to lead the nation in delivering clean, renewable, reliable energy to our residents, to chart the course for building infrastructure befitting of the advances in electric vehicle technology, and to ensure fair and safe energy worker conditions. As the daughter of a retired utility worker and Chief of Staff for the Utility Workers Union of America, I know the critical role this industry plays in providing good paying jobs that can support a family and keeping our state’s economy powered. I look forward to working with Chairman Bellino (R-Monroe) and my colleagues on the committee to create an energy future that works for everyday Michiganders.”

Rep. Manoogian was also reappointed to serve on the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly