Over 2,300 people seek Russia’s assistance in search for missing people in Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. More than 2,300 people have asked for assistance at the center for collecting information about the missing participants in the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“In total, more than 2,320 people have requested assistance at the citizens’ reception center, which opened last November, including 575 by calling the hotline,” the report said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the search for missing individuals “is carried out by the Russian peacekeeping force in cooperation with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.” All requests are recorded, added to the database and transferred to the joint search groups.

TASS