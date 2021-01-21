Fresno Armenian Studies to Host Conversation with Commentator Eric Hacopian

FRESNO — Political consultant and commentator Eric Hacopian will participate in “The Artsakh War and Armenia: A Conversation with Eric Hacopian” at 10 a.m. (Pacific time)/1 p.m. (Eastern time) on Saturday, January 30. The presentation is the first in the Spring 2021 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan attacked the Republic of Artsakh, kindling a war which last until an agreement signed on November 9, 2020. The war resulted in thousands of Armenian soldiers and civilians losing their lives and in Artsakh losing a large part of its territory. The war also triggered a political crisis in the Republic of Armenia, with questions arising about the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.

Eric Hacopian has been a frequent commentator for CivilNet in Armenia, bringing his political expertise to answer some of the unresolved questions arising from the war. In this conversation with moderator Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian of the Armenian Studies Program, Hacopian will discuss the situation today, answering questions about the lead-up to the war and also the aftermath of the war, including the recent meeting in Moscow between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This will be followed by an opportunity for question and answer from the audience.

Eric Hacopian is a 30-year veteran of American politics, having worked on campaigns from the local to the presidential level. For the past 22 years, he has been the principle at EDH & Associates, a Southern California-based Democratic consulting firm. He has been living in Armenia since 2017.

Zoom Registration Link: https://bit.ly/armenianstudieshacopian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator