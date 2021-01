Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan appointed Primate of Artsakh Diocese – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

By Pontifical Order of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan has been appointed Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, resigning from the post of Religious Leader of the Armed Forces.

He will replace Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan on the post.

Dignified Fr. Enovk Yesayan has been appointed acting Religious Leader of the Armed Forces.

