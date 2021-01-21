Armenian research institute bids for participation in NASA’s Artemis human lunar lander program – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Center of Cosmology and Astrophysics of the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) has sent a white paper to the American Artemis program, the center’s head, Professor Vahagn Gyurzadyan told a press conference at Armenpress press center.

With the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

The program collaborates with commercial and international partners to establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. It will then use what they learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

“They made a call for proposals, and mostly American and European companies were the ones to respond. We also submitted a project,” Gyurzadyan said, adding that the proposal is currently being considered in Houston.

The Professor said the technologies developed at the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) are applicable in a number of spheres including space research, medicine, military industry, etc.

