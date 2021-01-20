Armenian Academy Students Lucine Ekizian and Daron Yacoubian Selected to Join the Pasadena Unified “Student Think Tank and Leadership Team”

PASADENA — The Armenian Academy at Blair High School in Pasadena is proud to announce that 10th graders, Lucine Ekizian and Daron Yacoubian were selected to join the Pasadena Unified School District’s “Student Think Tank and Leadership Team”.

Nineteen students from across the school district were chosen to participate. Lucine and Daron will work with the leadership team “to outline urgent issues to be discussed on campuses and to be included in English and History courses.

”We are proud that two of our Armenian Academy students will have the platform to express their views to the entire school district.

Families interested in attending the Armenian Academy at Blair (International Baccalaureate) for the 2021-2022 school year can submit a short application at www.ArmenianAcademy.org. Any student (6th -12th) from any city is welcome.

Massis Post