Orphanage where Hrant Dink grew up will be turned into Armenian Youth Center

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Orphanage in Tuzla where the slain journalist Hrant Dink grew up will be turned into Camp Armen Youth Center, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) President Ekrem Imamoglu said in a twitter post.

Imamoglu said that the plan studies started after a unanimous decision of the Municipality.

Anısına saygıla… Gazeteci #HrantDink’in büyüdüğü Tuzla Ermeni Yetimhanesi’nin alanıyla ilgili plan değişikliği İBB Meclisimizden oy birliğiyle geçti. Böylece, kurulacak Kamp Armen Gençlik Merkezi'nin önünde herhangi bir engel kalmadı. Vefat yıl dönümünde rahmetle anıyorum. pic.twitter.com/ryXT3zOmT4 — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) January 19, 2021

The prominent Armenian-Turkish journalist, was shot dead at the age of 52 in broad daylight by an ultranationalist outside his office in Istanbul’s Sisli district on Jan. 19, 2007.

Ogun Samast, then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, confessed to the killing and was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail back in 2011.

The case grew into a wider scandal after it emerged that security forces had been aware of a plot to kill Dink but failed to act.

While crowds gather each year at the spot that Dink was killed to commemorate him, this year’s commemoration will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu