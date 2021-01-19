A message from our father’s patriarch Mar Ignatius Youssef III to bishops, eclairos and believers

It is our pleasure to publish the text of the message sent by our father Patriarch Mar Ignatius Youssef III, Patriarch of Syriac Catholic Antioch, to bishops, traitors, priests, deacons, monks, nuns and believers, in times of distress and suffering From the epidemic that is spreading around the world:

Number: 27/2021

Date: 19/1/2021

To our brothers, Archbishops and evacuation bishops, Holy Sinudes fathers

To the traitorous fathers, priests, monks and best nuns

To the believers, spiritual sons and daughters blessed by God

Those who are in our patriarchy chair in the country of the east and the world of spread

“… Rejoicing in hope, patient in distress, keeping on prayer…” (Rom 12)

Beloved ones,

One of our loving texts, Chapter of Mar Paul’s message is the Messenger of Nations to the Church of Rome. We thought to begin our message to you in the above three words, so that we share with you the bitterness of the health crisis that our world is flopping today, and the disturbing challenges we all face wherever we are, east in our home country, or west in the church of spread It is a cosmic disaster that no one knew of except, O Allah, who in the last years of terrorism, experienced in himself, his family and his group, the suffering of death threat and uprooting from ancestral land and homelessness in the foreign country.

The Lord Jesus, with the mouth of Paul, urges us to live today more than ever before, please, be patient and pray. Yes, the Holy Spirit overflow us, so that we continue strong and pursue our earthly path, relying on Him, and trusting in His mercy, no matter how stormy the storms, hardships, and challenges increase. Spiritual talents, we are called not to be influenced or reassured, but to cherish them for those who need our love, encouragement and compassion, so they inspire the courage of the heart, self-assurance and absolute dependence on Divine care, remembering and giving them the promise of the Lord Jesus to us ′′ Fear not, I am with you “.

Let’s set an example for our brothers and sisters who are trusting to serve us, in Raja ′′ above all please “, in the patience we possess the salvation of our souls, and in prayer, the monologue of the Father who knows our human weakness, and facilitates our structural stuttering, The door of His mercy opens wide to lift us out of the gift of sin.

It is our pleasure to urge you to take advantage of the occasion of Nineveh fasting which our church begins next Monday on the th of January, so we offer our fasting and prayers an acceptable time and a blessed spiritual fragrance before the Lord, we are fed to him to remove This ordeal, annihilate this epidemic from the earth, heal the sick, have mercy on the dead, and there is the healing cure for it, it is the hearing and the answering.

′′ For God watches me how I miss you all in the bowels of Jesus Christ ′′ (Philippians 1). Yes, our beloved ones, how eager we are to watch and meet you, even if it seems difficult to achieve because Crisis today, but rest assured that you are all in our heart, and our prayers accompany you, with the intercession of the Mother of God, the Virgin Mary, our Lady of Survival, with our apostolic blessing, and grace be with you.

Ignatius Youssef III Jonah

Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Antioch

