System of a Down singer’s political influence in Armenia and beyond

ANDREA JAMES

Truth to Power looks at the music and politics of Serj Tankian, lead singer of System of a Down, who has used his fame to fight corporate greed, to challenge corrupt regimes, and to get official recognition of the 1915 Aermian Genocide.

The film also shows his creative process as he writes material for his solo album. The soundtrack includes his solo work and classics from System of a Down.

