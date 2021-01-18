Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss ways to resolve humanitarian problems in Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Ways to resolve humanitarian problems and establish multilateral cooperation in Nagorno-Karabakh were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ara Aivazyan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

“The top diplomats continued to discuss the implementation of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders’ statement of November 9, 2020 and agreements reached during their Moscow summit on November 11, 2021, including in the context of finding solutions to humanitarian problems and establishing multilateral cooperation in the region,” it said.

The two ministers also discussed a number of current issues of the bilateral and international agenda.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

On January 11, 2021, the three leaders met in Moscow to sign a joint statement, which, among other things, provided for the establishment of a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers to unblock all economic and transport ties in the region.

