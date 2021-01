President Sarkissin to be discharged from hospital soon

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian, who was infected with Covid-19, will be discharged from hospital in the coming days, his Office says.

The President will continue the treatment at home under the supervision of doctors.

After recovering, the President will return to Armenia as soon as he receives an appropriate permission from doctors. Until then he will continue to work remotely.

