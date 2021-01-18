Arsen Torosyan to be appointed Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree dismissing Arsen Torosayn from the post of Minister of Health.

Anahit Avanesyan will replace him on the post.

Arsen Torosyan will be appointed Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff.

Torosyan took to Facebook to say thanks to all the employees of the Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions for their personal and professional dedication.

“Without you, it would not be possible to make the changes in the healthcare sector during the past three years, which will surely continue in full swing. Thanks to you, over the past year, the healthcare system has effectively fought the epidemic by providing quality, timely medical care to tens of thousands of our citizens, as well as promptly providing medical care to servicemen wounded during hostilities. Please continue to work with the same dedication and diligence,” the ex-Minister said.

He wished good luck to the newly appointed Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and expressed readiness to support her as much as he can.

