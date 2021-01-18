Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem celebrates Christmas in Bethlehem

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem celebrated the feast of Christmas and Epiphany in Bethlehem today.

In the morning the procession of His Beatitude Arch. Nourhan Manougian the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem and the St. James Brotherhood was welcomed at Mar Elias convent by the Deputy Mayor of Bethlehem and the Mayors of Beit Jala and Beit Sahur Municipal, Mukhtars of Bethlehem and notables of the Armenian community.

Thereafter, the procession arrived in the Manger Square of Bethlehem, where His Beatitude and the Brotherhood was received by the Governor of Bethlehem, the Police Commandant of Bethlehem and the Mayor and Municipal Councillors of Bethlehem and by the Ministers of Tourism and Religious Affairs of Palestine.

At 14:00 His Beatitude and the Brotherhood made a solemn entry to the Nativity Church and the Grotto, after which a Devine Liturgy was celebrated in the Grotto.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu