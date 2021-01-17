Aznavour Foundation distributes aid to war-affected families

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Since September 2020, the Aznavour Foundation and its partners helped thousands of families affected by the war in Artsakh. To this day, five planes have been sent to Yerevan carrying humanitarian aid collected in France and Switzerland.

The Aznavour Foundation distributes humanitarian aid (clothing, hygiene items, medical supplies) through partner organizations that work directly with the affected families in different communities of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Beneficiaries and families are asked to contact the following partner organizations in their region for available support packages:

“Protestant Solidarity France Armenia” association / SPFA Arménie (Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, 5 Mashtots str.; Martuni N1 kindergarten, 3 G. Nzhdeh str.);

”Teryan” center (Yerevan, 72 Teryan str., tel. 099424523);

”Bari npatak” charity organization (Yerevan, Erebuni community, tel. 010 459330 or 099 459330);

”My Step” Foundation (Aragatsotn region: cultural houses of Oshakan, Voskevaz, Voskehat, Sasunik, Agarak, Karin; Armavir region: Mrgashat cultural house, Lori region: Stepanavan culture house);

Headquarters of “Gyumri without makeshift shelters” charity organization (Shirak region, Gyumri, N30 basic school, 7 Saltikov-Shchedrin str.);

Dilijan community center (Tavush region, Dilijan, 61 Myasnikyan str.).

The Aznavour Foundation informs that in addition to the above-mentioned communities, humanitarian aid collected by the Foundation has been distributed in other regions and communities (Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Tavush), where the batch to be distributed is currently finished.

In the near future, the Foundation will receive a new batch of aid to be distributed to the organizations, and the information will be updated accordingly.

