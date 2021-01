Armenia’s highest flag raised in Syunik province

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian tricolor was raised today on the mound near the road leading to the village of Chakaten, on the initiative of the Mayor’s Sssistant Mher Avetisyan, Kapan municipality informs.

The flag 30 m high and 40 square meters in size was solemnly raised in Armenia by mayor Goevorg Parsyan.

