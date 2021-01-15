Armenia, Belarus announce competition of joint science and technology projects – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Belarus’ State Committee on Science and Technology and the Science Committee at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia have announced a competition of joint S&T projects to be implemented in 2021-2022, BelTA quotes the press service of the State Committee on Science and Technology and the Science Committee as saying.

The competition is held in several priority areas: digital information, communication and interdisciplinary technologies; biological, medical, pharmaceutical and chemical technologies; energy, construction, ecology and environmental management; engineering, instrumentation and innovative materials; agro-industrial and food technologies; safety and security of an individual, society and the state.

Applications shall be accepted until 26 February. The documents must contain a business plan, written obligations of the state customer to actually use R&D results and to participate in the financing.

The competition of joint S&T projects is held in accordance with the agreement between the governments of Belarus and Armenia on cooperation in science and technology of 31 October 2000.

