Armenian American Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte elected to Maine Justice Foundation board

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Westbrook City Council Vice President Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte has been elected to the Maine Justice Foundations Board of Directors, Press Herald reports.

The Hallowell-based organization specializes in pro-bono civil legal aid to those in need.

“I think this foundation recognizes that women and minorities all bring something to the table,” Turcotte said. “I am someone who understands the need and also the mechanics of it.”

Turcotte, an Armenian refugee from Baku, Azerbaijan, is vice president, senior risk manager, at Androscoggin Bank. She is also an author, lecturer and human rights advocate.

She will serve on the board’s development committee.

“They reached out to me and I was very honored to go through the interview process let alone be elected, and so I am very honored to be starting,” Turcotte said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu