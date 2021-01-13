Iran, Nakhichevan survey cooperation opportunities in rail transportation field

The head of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic Railways Organization on Wednesday in the meeting referred to the recently emerged opportunities in the region after the end of Karabakh war, including the international connection ways, expressing certainty that the occurred events have been to the benefit of the entire regional countries, including Azerbaijan Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Aliev emphasized that by putting to use the paths under construction, which are nearly finished, the volume of transit thru Iranian territories, too, will increase drastically, adding, “Accordingly, the trains of regional countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan Republic, and the Caucasus region republics will be connected to Bandar Abbas and the other Iranian Persian Gulf ports thru the Iranian territories.

He also referred to the recent Karabakh war and the liberation of the disputed areas between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, arguing, “The friends of Azerbaijan Republic during this tough period of time were very few, but also very faithful and the Islamic Republic of Iran is among them.”

The head of Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic Railways Organization meanwhile appreciated Iran’s stands in resolving the Karabakh conflict and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic.

In the meeting meanwhile the need for close cooperation and exchange of viewpoints aimed at making the best of the emerged new opportunities in the region, including in transportations field were emphasized.

