International Hrant Dink Award is waiting for nominees

The proposals for nominations will be accepted until April 30 and the International Hrant Dink Award winners will be announced on September 15, 2021.

“For Hrant, for Justice”

Granted since 2019 in memory of late journalist Hrant Dink, the International Hrant Dink Award is waiting for your nominees.

The 13th International Hrant Dink Award winners will be announced on September 15, 2021, on the birthday of Hrant Dink. This year, proposals for nominations will be accepted until April 30, 2021.

Each year, the award is granted to two people; one from Turkey and one from abroad. It is presented to individuals, organizations or groups that work for a free and just world free from discrimination, racism and violence, take personal risks for achieving those ideals, break the stereotypes and use the language of peace and by doing so give inspiration and hope to others.

Last year, International Hrant Dink Award was granted to arrested human rights defender and businessperson Osman Kavala from Turkey and women’s rights advocate Mozn Hassan from Egypt.

Click here to send your nominees for the award

About International Hrant Dink Award

International Hrant Dink Award is presented every year to individuals, organizations or groups that work for a free and just world free from discrimination, racism and violence, who take personal risks for achieving those ideals, who break the stereotypes and use the language of peace and by doing so give inspiration and hope to others. By means of this Award, the Hrant Dink Foundation aims to remind all those who struggle for these ideals that their voices are heard, their works are visible, they are not alone, and also to encourage everyone to fight for their ideals.

Each year the award is granted to two individuals; one from Turkey and one from abroad. In addition to the award itself, after an annual scanning and reviewing process, the Award Committee makes a selection of individuals, institutions, organisations and initiatives that pursue activities in line with the principles of Hrant Dink Award and announces their names to the public during the award ceremony under the title of “Sparks” or “Inspirations”.

Award winners

In 2020, International Hrant Dink Award was granted to arrested human rights defender and businessperson Osman Kavala from Turkey and women’s rights advocate Mozn Hassan from Egypt.

The Hrant Dink Award was previously presented to Nebahat Akkoç in 2019, the founder of KAMER, who has been working to raise awareness about women’s human rights for many years, and Agnes Kharsiing, who has been fighting for the rights and environmental rights of the poor, women, children and disadvantaged people in the region where she lives in India;

In 2018, human rights defender Murat Çelikkan and human rights organizations Mwatana were awarded;

In 2017, to lawyer Eren Keskin who is bringing human rights violations to the agenda of both Turkey and international community by taking all the risks for years, and Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, who draws attention to the inequalities and human rights violations all over the world;

In 2016, to Theresa Kachindamoto, chief of the tribe working on children’s human rights and education rights in Malawi, and to the Diyarbakır Bar Association fighting for human rights and the rule of law;

In 2015, to women’s rights advocate Samar Badawi from Saudi Arabia, and KAOS GL fighting for LGBT rights and equality in Turkey;

In 2014, to Şebnem Korur Fincancı, forensic expert and human rights advocate, and activist Angie Zelter;

In 2013, to human rights advocate Nataša Kandić and Saturday Mothers / People;

In 2012, writer İsmail Beşikçi and human rights organization International ‘Memorial’ Community;

In 2011, to journalist, writer Ahmet Altan and journalist, human rights defender Lydia Cacho;

In 2010, Turkey Conscientious Objection Movement and jurist Baltasar Garzón;

In 2009, to journalist-writer Alper Görmüş, and journalist-writer Amira Hass.

(SO/SD)

https://bianet.org/english/human-rights/237470-international-hrant-dink-award-is-waiting-for-nominees