U.S. Department of Labor awards $2 million grant to improve enforcement of labor laws in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of a $2 million cooperative agreement to the International Labor Organization to implement a project to improve the government’s enforcement and promotion of labor laws and standards that are consistent with international labor standards, in one or more specific economic sectors in Armenia.

Grant activities will focus on improving systems in appropriate government institutions for enforcing and promoting Armenia’s labor laws and standards. The project also aims to increase access to judicial and non-judicial remedies and increase workplace use of tools and resources available for compliance with labor laws or standards.

The grant is made available through the Department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, whose mission is to promote a fair global playing field for workers in the U.S. and around the world by enforcing trade commitments, strengthening labor standards and combating international child labor, forced labor and human trafficking.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu