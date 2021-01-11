Plan to develop Karabakh transport infrastructure to be ready by March 1

The document is to be approved by the parties at the highest level, according to the official statement published on the Kremlin website following the talks

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The trilateral working group on the Nagorno-Karabakh region will present a list and schedule of measures for the development of transport infrastructure on that territory by March 1. This is according to a statement published on the Kremlin website following the talks of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

By March 1, 2021, the working group will submit a list and schedule for the implementation of relevant measures for approval by the parties at the highest level, the statement says.

The measures involve the restoration and construction of new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for the organization, implementation and security of international transportation through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, according to the statement.

The working group is being created by three countries, its co-chairmen will be the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The trilateral talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia were held behind closed doors, with the exception of Putin’s statement at the start. The Russian leader noted that Russia values partner and good-neighborly relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, thanking his colleagues for the positive assessment of Russia’s efforts as a mediator of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire. Putin stated that the agreements reached in November 2020 are implemented consistently, and that this creates the necessary preconditions for long-term and full-fledged Nagorno-Karabakh regulation on a just basis in the interest of both Azerbaijani and Armenian nations.

TASS