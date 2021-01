Dutch Armenians supports schools in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In cooperation with the College Administration of the city of Amstelvin, Tavros Aslanyan, a Dutch-Armenian, has acquired school furniture and 300 computers for more than 1,700 students to support schools in Armenia and Artsakh, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs reports.

A group of youth from the Netherlands has also joined the initiative. They have also covered the transportation costs.

