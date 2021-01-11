Armenia extends the quarantine for another six months – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia will extend the state of emergency for another six months, the Ministry of Health informs.

The Covid-related epidemic situation remains tense, and the World Health Organization warns of the danger of a third wave of the epidemic (taking into account the experience of a number of other countries including England, Spain, Germany, France, Russia).

Based on the above, the Republic of Armenia will extend the quarantine introduced on September 11, 2020 for another six months until July 11, 2021.

At the same time, taking into account the current epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia, certain mitigations will be implemented.

Non-citizens of the Republic of Armenia will be able to cross the border of the Republic of Armenia also through land border checkpoints if they present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

If a test result is unavailable, samples will be taken at the border checkpoint, and the person will have to self-isolate until the negative result is obtained (previously, this requirement was only available at air border checkpoints).

Restrictions on holding public events have been repealed, including lifting the limit on the number of participants for public events (formerly 60 participants) and requirements for organizing events indoors.

