14 More Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Retrieved as Search Operations Continue, Artsakh Says

Rescuers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Askeran, Martuni, Hadrut, Mekhakavan (Jabrayil), Vorotan (Kubatlu) sections, official of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress on Monday, adding that search for missing in action, who are likely hiding, will also continue in all sites.

“Yesterday the search groups entered Kovsakan (Zangelan) via Syunik Province and retrieved bodies of 14 servicemen. So far, a total of 1,211 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations,” he said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency