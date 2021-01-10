Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with senior officials on issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement ahead of his talks with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

“Ahead of a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin held a government meeting on issues of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the situation in the South Caucasus,” as follows from a press statement posed on the Kremlin website.

Participants in the meeting included Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, director of th Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, and director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

TASS