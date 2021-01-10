ARF Bureau Issues Statement Ahead Of January 11 Moscow Meetings

Some of the developments following the tripartite declaration signed on November 9, 2020, as well as secret verbal agreements have rightfully dismayed and raised the suspicion of our people, which are being ignored by the person holding the position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

On the eve of the meetings scheduled for January 11, 2021 in Moscow, the possibility of similar dubious unilateral steps has given rise to new concerns expressed in the Homeland and the Diaspora, both at the grassroots level and by national and political structures and groups.

Given that the Prime Minister of Republic of Armenia, especially in recent months, has been acting more often in secret, without any accountability, taking into account that the explanations given by some ministers or other officials cannot be considered a guarantee that The Prime Minister will not take new steps unconstitutionally, the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation shares the concerns expressed and states:

*Against the interests of Armenia, including the people of Artsakh and Armenia in general, any decision or agreement reached with the participation of the Prime Minister should be deemed null and void from the onset, because the person clinging to the post of Prime Minister has exceeded his constitutional powers, as well as lost his political legitimacy.

*The elected or appointed officials of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Armenia bear responsibility for any unconstitutional decision made since November 9, 2020 with the participation of the Prime Minister, whose position calls for the protection of the integrity, security and constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh. These officials must make every effort to stop the catastrophic course of these unconstitutional steps, protecting the interests of our people and the two states.

*The best way to stop this process that threatens the existence, security and independence of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh is the process envisioned by the removal of the Prime Minister that will provide an opportunity to confront all threats through national accord.

*The war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, and the tripartite declaration signed on November 9, 2020, have created a new situation where the issue of Artsakh remains unresolved, with new uncertainties. Therefore, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, authorized by the international community to mediate in the settlement of the conflict, continuing the positive mediation initiatives already undertaken by Russia —to end the war and deploy peacekeeping forces—, a co-chairing country, must take steps to stop the plans threatening the Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan, establishing stability and peace in the region, and settling the Artsakh issue in accordance with international law and principles.

ARF BUREAU

January 10, 2021

Asbarez