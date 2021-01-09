Vazgen Manukyan comments on meeting with FM Ara Aivazian

A meeting of opposition Homeland Salvation Movement leaders Vazgen Manukyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Artur Vanetsyan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian has ended.

“We expressed our concerns to the minister and were provided with some explanations concerning those concerns,” Vazgen Manukyan, the opposition candidate for interim prime minister, told reporters after the meeting.

According to him, the answers to some of the questions satisfied them, while some answers remained incomplete.

Vazgen Manukyan did not reveal details of the meeting, noting they are also set to meet with Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan. The opposition figures will sum up the meetings in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Vazgen Manukyan said representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement demanded a meeting with Ara Aivazian, Onik Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Armen Abazyan to get clarifications on the situation in the country ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow.

