More bodies of fallen troops found in Jabrayil section

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Three more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“The bodies of troops were found in the military positions of Jabrayil. So far, a total of 1,197 bodies of servicemen and civilians have been retrieved as a result of the search operations in the battle zones,” he said.

Tadevosyan said the search operations will continue on Monday.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu