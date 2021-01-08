Exchange of prisoners and bodies a precondition for unblocking transport infrastructure – Armenian PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has outlined the priorities of further implementation of the November 10 trilateral statement.

Full implementation of point 8 of the statement. Accordingly, there should be a full exchange of prisoners, hostages and other detainees, as well as bodies of the dead. It is also important for us to carry out extensive search and rescue operations in the area of ​​hostilities. Unblocking of all economic and transport infrastructures in the region, which means both cargo transportation and transport communication by Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan to Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as cargo transportation and transport communication by Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia to Nakhijevan.

“I once again draw attention to the fact that in the November 10 statement there is no phrase “corridor” in relation to Meghri or any territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister noted.

“The choice of communication routes from Armenia to Russia and from Azerbaijan to Nakhijevan is a separate topic of discussion, and an important precondition for its effectiveness is the exchange of prisoners, hostages, other detainees, bodies of the dead, as well as intensive search for the missing,” Pashinyan said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu