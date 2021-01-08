Aegean Airlines to resume flights to Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Aegean Airlines will resume flights to Yerevan from Athens on March 31 with discounted flights, Greek City Times reports.

The discounted flights to Yerevan will be available until January 11.

According to the source, due to the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani military and Syrian mercenaries, direct flights between Greece and Armenia, run by Aegean Airlines were suspended.

However, with the signing of the ceasefire agreement on November 9, normalcy is slowly beginning to return to Armenia.

