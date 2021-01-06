I think of the Armenians of Artsakh on Christmas – French MP Valerie Boyer

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On this Armenian Christmas Day I think of the Armenians of Artsakh -victims of a new genocide, French MP Valerie Boyer said in a Twitter post.

“I am thinking of Father Hovhannès Hohannissyan and of the Dadivank Monastery. I think of this threatened heritage. I think of these massacres of Christians. Let’s not forget them, denounce and fight,” the lawmaker said.

En ce jour de #Noël arménien je pense aux Arméniens de l'#Artsakh victimes d'un nouveau génocide. Je pense au Père Hovhannès Hohannissyan et au Monastère de #Dadivank. Je pense à ce patrimoine menacé. Je pense à ces massacres de Chrétiens. Ne les oublions pas,dénonçons et luttons pic.twitter.com/ovkKrQbZR6 — Valérie Boyer (@valerieboyer13) January 6, 2021

