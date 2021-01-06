Fifth plane with humanitarian aid from France arrives in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On January 5th the 5th plane carrying humanitarian aid arrived from France to Armenia, Aznavour Foundation informs.

The Aznavour Foundation expresses gratitude to all the involved organizations, parties and individuals that took part in collecting and transferring it.

Once the aid arrives at the Aznavour Cente, the team will start its distribution between organizations that work with the affected population of Artsakh.

This plane was initiated by Youri and Denis Djorkaeffs and provided by the French Government. Youri Djorkaeff together with the group of doctors from France came to Armenia to continue the humanitarian mission and support Armenians affected by the war in Artsakh.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu