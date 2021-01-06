Concert of spiritual music in Stepanakert

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia (conductor Sergey Smbatyan), the Artsakh State Chamber Choir (conductor Nina Grigoryan) and soprano Siranush Gasparyan performed a concert in the yard of the Mother Cathedral of the Mother of God in Stepanakert on Christmas Day.

The concert was organized by the Yerazank (Dream) Development Fund in cooperation with the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Stepanakert Municipality.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan congratulating those present on Christmas and said: “I wish you a peaceful year. May baby Jesus, the King of peace, grant us all peace, may we all live in hope, in the light of Christmas. And let that light lead us to the future we believe in, which we will build together with you, with faith, love, and most importantly, with a united spirit.”

The artistic director of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia, principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan mentioned that music has the power to bring people to life. “There are projects, there are ideas that are needed, they change the atmosphere. People’s hope and expectations for the future must be reborn. This is the ideology of this concert program.”

The concert featured works by Barsegh Kanachyan, Komitas, Arno Babajanyan, Johann Sebastian Bach and others.

