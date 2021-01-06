Armenian language textbook published in Azerbaijan

The Center for International Relations Analysis of Azerbaijan has published a textbook, “Armenian Language.” The author of the book is Hatam Jabbarli. The book can be used as a teaching tool for courses, as well as for learning the Armenian language independently.

The textbook consists of five parts and 32 lessons. The book contains 182 assignments by topics, 54 reading texts, and a dictionary.

The Center for International Relations Analysis also continues to organize regular Armenian language courses led by Doctor of Political Science Hatam Jabbarli.

