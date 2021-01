Armenia to extend Covid-related quarantine for six months

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia will extend the quarantine for another six months. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan confirmed the information to Public TV.

According to the latter, the proposal was made taking into account the epidemic situation caused by the coronavirus and the growing number of cases.

The quarantine was introduced on September 11 and was to be in place until January 11. It came to replace the state of emergency declared on March 16.

