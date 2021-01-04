In Loving Memory of Hripsime (DerVartanian) Badrikian

Hripsime (DerVartanian) Badrikian passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021.

Hripsime was born on June 20, 1920 in the Armenian province of Kharpert. After the death of her husband, the late Asadour Badrikian, Hripsime immigrated to the United States in the 1970s with her children and her brother, the late Neshan DerVartanian. The family settled in Watertown, Massachusetts where Hripsime planted roots in the Armenian community through the St. Stephen’s Armenian Church.

Hripsime was a devoted mother to Sarkis Badrikian and the late Moushegh Badrikian, Zohrab Badrikian and Varoujan Badrikian. She is survived by her son Sarkis, his wife Yeghsapet, and her daughters-in-law, Maida (Sanjian) Badrikian, Aida (Barsoyan) Badrikian, Enna (Pilavdjian) Badrikian, respectively. She was also predeceased by Moushegh’s late wife, Lucine (Sahagian) Badrikian.

Hripsime was blessed with nine grandchildren—Arshag, Silva, Hripsime, Salpi, Asador, Asadour, Taline, Shant and Vicken. She loved them dearly as she did their spouses, Shoghig, Armen, Garo, Ted, Lucy, Christiane, Reid and Tanya, respectively. These loving relationships bore 16 adoring great-grandchildren—Vrej, Raffi, Alina, Alex, Jacqueline, Angelina, Moushegh, Andre, Apraham, Leah, Ayden, Tyler, Areni, Reid IV, Ariana and Karina—and one great-great-grandchild, Rayan, the son of Alex and his wife Ayeshah.

She is also survived by the families of her late brothers—the late Garabed DerVartanian, his wife Hasmig DerVartanian, their children Arpi, Suzy, Bedros and Betty, and their respective spouses and children; the late Neshan DerVartanian, his wife the late Satenig DerVartanian, their children the late Krikor DerVartanian and his wife Nazeli DerVartanian, their children, Vahe, Ani and Haig, and their respective spouses and children. She also leaves behind her dear niece Tamar (DerVartanian) Boghosian, who welcomed Hripsime into her home and looked after her for the past five years.

Hripsime was a proud and generous member of the community and a tireless supporter of the Armenian church. She loved baking and cooking Armenian foods and shared everything she made with the people around her. She worked, baking at least part-time, at Eastern Lamejun until she retired eight years ago. Hripsime died at the age of 100 filled with the undying love of her family. Her love for her family and her devout faith in God remained constant until her last day.

Funeral and cemetery services are private. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Hripsime’s memory can be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA.

