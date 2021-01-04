David Babayan appointed Foreign Minister of Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan as signed a decree, relieving Masis Mailyan of the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to another presidential decree, David Babyan was appointed to the post. He will step down as Advisor to the President of the Republic of Azrtsakh.

By another decree, Vahram Baghdasaryan was relieved of the post of Minister of Finance of the Artsakh Republic due to transfer to another job, and Grigory Martirosyan was appointed Minister of State and Finance of the Republic of Artsakh.

