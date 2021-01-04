Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mailyan “Relieved of Post”

By the decree of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, Masis Mailyan was relieved of the post of Artsakh’s Foreign Affairs Minister on Monday. Advisor to Artsakh President Davit Babayan has been appointed as the new minister.

Mayilyan participated in the 2020 Artsakh general election as a presidential candidate. He came at the second place in the first round of the election and lost during a run-off between him and Arayik Harutyunyan in the second round.

Since the end of the Second Karabakh War, the Artsakh government has enacted sweeping personnel changes at all levels.

On December 2, Vitaly Balasanyan, a veteran of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and former Artsakh parliamentary deputy, was appointed Secretary of Security Council.

Former Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan has been appointed Chief of Staff to the Artsakh President.

CIVILNET