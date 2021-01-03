US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian Married

BAYSIDE, N.Y. (nj.com) – US Senator Bob Menendez and Nadine Arslanian were married on October 3, 2020 in an intimate and socially distanced ceremony. Afterwards, the couple celebrated with family and some close friends at a small outdoor reception.

Menendez previously was married and has two adult children and three grandchildren. He first met his wife, Nadine Arslanian, an international businesswoman from Bergen County, almost a decade ago at the IHOP in Union City. They reconnected years later at a political event and began dating.

Menendez spokesman Steve Sandberg said the couple bonded over “their shared interests of travel, love of family, pride for their respective heritage and ethnicity, and a mutual drive to improve access to quality health care and make lives better for the people of New Jersey.”

Senator Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been prominent in efforts over many years to get the US government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator