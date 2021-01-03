Opposition party member: Some people are trying to cast shade on Armenian Church and Supreme Patriarch

There have been attacks against the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and the Supreme Patriarch for the past two and a half years. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters in Etchmiadzin today. Sharmazanov was at St. Gayane Church to express his support to the Catholicos of All Armenians along with several other citizens.

“Some people have recently been trying to cast a shade on the Armenian Church and the Supreme Patriarch again. In our turn, first, we came to attend the Sunday Holy Mass, and second, we are here to express solidarity with the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and the Supreme Patriarch. I think there would be provocations, if there weren’t a large number of people here today. If we united around the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin like this two and a half years ago, nobody would dare to be disrespectful towards the Supreme Patriarch. We will always stand with the Armenian Church so that nobody dares to disrespect our sanctities,” he said.

