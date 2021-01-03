Armenia’s Aronian comes second at Airthings Masters, pledge to win next time

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’sn GM Levon Aronian came second in the Airthings Masters online chess tournament after losing to Teimour Radjabov in the final.

Aronian takes home $40,000 from a $200,000 prize pot.

Aronian started the day in desperate need of an early win to put pressure on Radjabov who was ahead after winning Saturday’s first set. The Armenian had to win today’s four-game set to take the match to tiebreaks,

“I have some mixed feelings because I am upset with the way I played in the final but generally I played well in the tournament,” the Armenian said.

He added: “I knew I had to take risks, but probably I was making some strange decisions.”

In the third-place play-off match, Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave beat Russia’s Daniil Dubov 2.5-1.5 to secure the match after the pair played out a fiery 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Levon Aronian took to social media after the final to thank everyone for support and pledge to win next time.

It was a good run Ponchik! Next time we will win it all,I promise! Thank you guys for all the support!#SecondPlace #AirthingMasters #ChessChamps #PonchikForPremier pic.twitter.com/ddsGn6bLaS — Levon Aronian (@LevAronian) January 3, 2021

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu