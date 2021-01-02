Head of the National Union of Yezidis Aziz Tamoyan dies aged 83

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The head of the Yezidi community Aziz Tamoyan has died, head of the Young Yezidis Association of Armenia Said Avdalyan informs.

“Aziz Tamoyan, chairman of the National Union of Yezidis and head of the Yezidi community, died at the age of 83,” Avdalyan said in a Facebbok post.

On September 30, 1989, he was elected chairman of the National Union of Yezidis of the Republic of Armenia, and in 1997 he became chairman of the National Union of Yezidis of the World.

