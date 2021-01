San Pietro Vernotico, Italy, recognizes Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Italian commune of San Pietro Vernotico, Italy has recognized the independence of Artsakh. the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

The Municipal Council voted unanimously on December 31, to approve a motion for the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

It also condemned the war crimes perpetrated against the civilian population of Artsakh.

