Russia helps reconstruct over 250 buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh – Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian rescue workers have reconstructed more than 250 buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh, working together with the regional Ministry of Urban Construction and the Interior Ministry, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“As many as 251 buildings have been reconstructed so far, including an apartment building, 245 private houses, two government buildings, an infrastructure facility and two social facilities,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, over 2,600 buildings in Nagorno-Karabakh need reconstruction. Work is underway to reconstruct 15 apartment buildings, 183 private houses, two government buildings and two social facilities.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict over the disputed territory, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

TASS