Iranian Government’s Spokesperson Tweets New Year’s Message in Armenian

2021-01-01

Spokesperson of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Rabiei tweeted his New Year’s message in Armenian and Persian, News.am reports.

The message reads as follows:

“Happy New Year. I hope the year 2021 is a year of happiness and health for everyone in the world.”

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency

