Iranian Government’s Spokesperson Tweets New Year’s Message in Armenian

Spokesperson of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Rabiei tweeted his New Year’s message in Armenian and Persian, News.am reports.

The message reads as follows:

“Happy New Year. I hope the year 2021 is a year of happiness and health for everyone in the world.”

Շնորհավոր Նոր Տարի. Հուսով եմ, որ 2021 թվականը երջանկության և առողջության տարի լինի աշխարհի բոլոր մարդկանց համար: سال نو مبارک. امید که سال ۲۰۲۱ سال شادی و تندرستی برای همه مردم جهان باشد. — Alirabiei (@Alirabiei_ir) December 31, 2020

