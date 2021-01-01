Armenian analyst: Tourism in Artsakh becoming of not only economic, but also political significance

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has become very significant in the Armenian tourism sector and that tourism has grown dynamically over the past few years.

Apresyan added that in 2019, 42,000 tourists visited Artsakh, which is 47% more than in 2018.

“It is necessary to continue to do everything possible to make sure tourism grows in Artsakh, even in the current conditions. In light of the recent events, this is important not only from the economic perspective, but also from the political, social, historical and cultural perspectives. This also concerns the preservation of historical and cultural monuments. Foreign tourists must be well aware of the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh. Besides, tourism also serves as a powerful tool for economic recovery and development,” Apresyan stated, adding that de-blockage of economic ties has a major impact on the tourism sector since it’s very important to have access to the global market and that this is a serious problem for Armenian tourism.

Apresyan also emphasized that the Federation intends to present new projects for the development of tourism in both Artsakh and Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/621914.html